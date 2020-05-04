Greg Zanis Dies | COVID-19 Update | North Central Commencement

Greg Zanis Dies

The Aurora man who built more than 27,000 crosses for victims of gun violence died of cancer this morning. Greg Zanis made and brought the crosses to the sites of mass shootings over the last 23 years – including shootings at Columbine High School, Sandy Hook Elementary School, Las Vegas, El Paso, and most recently, his hometown of Aurora after the shooting at the Henry Pratt Company. A parade of vehicles drove by Zanis’ home on Friday to honor the “Crosses for Losses” founder, who asked that Lutheran Church Charities continue his mission after his death.

COVID-19 Numbers

The City of Naperville has seen 312 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, including an estimated 119 active cases. DuPage County has 3,663 confirmed cases and 192 deaths. Will County has 2,927 cases and 163 deaths. Edward Hospital is treating 45 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19. The hospital has seen 29 deaths due to the virus since the pandemic began, including three in the past 72 hours. However, two patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of discharged COVID-19 patients up to 213.

North Central College Commencement

North Central College graduates may not have gotten the commencement ceremony they were expecting when the school year started, but the college was still able to make it a special occasion. More than 1,500 people tuned in to a live webcast of the ceremony, where graduates heard their name read by a faculty member of their choice who made an impact on their education. North Central still plans to hold an in-person ceremony for the class of 2020 when they are able.

Deck Fire

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a second floor structure fire on the 0 block of W. Chicago Avenue at 7:52 this morning. Firefighters helped one occupant out of the building and extinguished the fire within five minutes of arrival. The fire was contained to the back deck of the building and was caused by improper extinguishment of smoking materials. No one was injured in the incident and the building was deemed habitable.

Flash Mob Parade

Two Naperville subdivisions showed their appreciation for essential workers while having some fun. Ashbury and Rose Hill residents hosted a flash mob parade in front of Patterson Elementary School with more than 80 cars. People danced and showed off signs of support, while also raising more than $400 in donations for Hesed House.