Gorman & Company | North Aurora Road | The Sound of Music

Gorman & Company

A Wisconsin-based developer called Gorman & Co. is offering to pay $100,000 for city land in Naperville to build housing for seniors and for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and it includes a 99-year affordability period. Naperville City Council could agree to those terms Tuesday if they officially select this developer of six acres of city-owned property at 103rd Street and Route 59. The property would not be sold until the plans go through planning process and Gorman & Company has secured the funding according to the Naperville Sun.

Naperville Crime Stoppers Reward

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 to anyone that can provide information leading to the arrest of a subject with a weapon near the 100 block of W. Jackson Avenue. Naperville Police responded to the incident on Monday night and learned that two men were involved in altercations with various groups before a shot was fired. Officials reported no injuries. Crime Stoppers asks anyone with relevant information to contact the organization at 630-420-6006 or on its website.

North Aurora Road Improvements

The City of Naperville, along with Naperville Township and the City of Aurora, will host a public information meeting to discuss the second phase of improvements to North Aurora Road. Those developments include widening the road from Frontenac Road to Pennsbury Lane and improving a roughly 110-year-old railroad bridge within the project area. The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, in Room 310 of the Naperville Public Works Service Center on 180 Fort Hill Drive. The City of Naperville is conducting work on the road in two phases, with phase one currently in progress and expected to complete in late 2022 while phase two is expected to go to bid in November 2022, with construction to complete in late 2024.

Chez Francois Poutinerie

Chez Francois Poutinerie is a new restaurant in Downtown Naperville located at 22 East Chicago Avenue in Suite 120 and it will open its doors to the public on Monday. It will be the first Poutinerie in the city. Poutine is a French-Canadian comfort food consisting of french fries, cheese curds, and gravy sauce. The restaurant is giving people with special needs employment opportunities. For more information, visit the Chez Francois Poutinerie website.

The Sound of Music

Summer Place Theatre is putting on the musical called “The Sound of Music,” a Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, beginning on Friday night at Naperville Central High School. The show will include trained singers, professional musicians, and children. They will perform songs such as “My Favorite Things” and “The Lonely Goatherd.” Performances are on weekends from July 15 to July 31. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday shows begin at 3 p.m. Tickets are available now on the Summer Place Theatre website.