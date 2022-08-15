Gia Mia Opens | India Day Celebration | Youth Football Jamboree

Gia Mia Opens in Naperville

Gia Mia opens today in downtown Naperville. The Italian eatery featuring wood-fired pizzas, fresh pasta and small plate dishes has taken up residence in the Old Nichols Library building at 110 S. Washington Street. This is the sixth location for the BG Hospitality Group restaurant.

Calvary Church Giveaway

On Saturday, Calvary Church hosted its second annual drive-thru giveaway. The church partnered with Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry to distribute bags of groceries, 1,000 pairs of socks and 750 backpacks filled with school supplies to those in need, helping 383 families. Calvary Church youth lent a hand, giving free car washes.

India Day Celebration

Yesterday, Indian Community Outreach hosted its annual India Day celebration. The community gathered at Rotary Hill in Naperville to commemorate India’s 75th year of independence, ahead of Indian Independence Day on Monday. Entertainment, food and a bazaar were all part of the fun. There was also a parade that kicked off at Naperville North High School, winding its way through downtown Naperville and ending near the Rotary Hill festivities.

Youth Football Jamboree

On Saturday, the Naperville Saints hosted their inaugural Youth Football Jamboree to kick off the 2022 season. The event held at both Knoch Park and Nike Sports Complex had kids aged 7 to 14 gearing up in their game day uniforms for a day of fun and competition on the gridiron. The event was held in part to celebrate a boost in enrollment in the program, with over four hundred players signed up to play this season.