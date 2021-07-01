Gas Tax Increase | Chief Marshall Retirement Celebration | Naperville Salute

Gas Tax Increase

As you head to the pump today be prepared to shell out a little bit more for a fill-up. The Illinois gas tax rose today by a half-cent per gallon, and is now at 39.2 cents per gallon. The boost was put into place as part of a law passed in 2019 to help pay for state infrastructure improvements. The bump is slightly bigger in DuPage County, which doubled its gas tax to help offset revenue losses from the pandemic, raising it from 4 cents per gallon to 8 cents per gallon.

Chief Marshall Retirement Celebration

Yesterday friends, colleagues, and community members of Naperville Police Chief Bob Marshall gathered at city hall to wish him farewell. Marshall is set to retire tomorrow after a nearly 40-year career as a Naperville police officer. The event was filled with smiles, stories, and gifts for Marshall who said family was a big catalyst for his decision to call it a career. The City of Naperville recently announced Jason Arres as the new interim police chief. Marshall said Arres has his full endorsement.

Naperville Salute

The inaugural Naperville Salute kicks off tomorrow. The event will be a family-friendly Independence Day celebration featuring food, music, fun and fireworks. It takes place Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Rotary Hill, with a $15 admission fee. On Saturday there’s also a free “Family Fun Zone” starting at 10 a.m. It’s all capped off on Sunday with a free fireworks display at Frontier Park, starting around 9:30 p.m. NCTV17 will broadcast the fireworks live online and on air. The event, which benefits organizer Naperville Responds for Veterans, is meant to honor those who serve and their families as we celebrate our nation’s freedom. To that end, active military and veterans are provided free entry, though a physical ticket is still needed. Ticket information can be found on the Naperville Salute website.

Adventure Windows

Anderson’s Bookshop has set the scene for a perfect social media moment. The storefront now has five “adventure windows” with different motifs, where passers-by can stop and snap a fun photo. They’ve even marked off footprints on the sidewalk to guide you into that perfect pose.

