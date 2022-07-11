Gas Station Robbery | Sizzlin’ Sidewalk Sales | Rockford Peaches

Gas Station Robbery

On Saturday, the Naperville Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a gas station on the 100 block of East Ogden Ave. Three masked men entered the store with handguns and took an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products before fleeing the scene in a dark colored sedan. Nobody was injured. The public is asked to contact the NPD with any information related to the crime, by calling 630-420-6666, and asking to speak to investigations.

Sizzlin’ Sidewalk Sales

The Summer Sizzlin’ Sidewalk Sales are back this weekend in Naperville, as several downtown stores will offer discounts. The sales will run from July 14 through 17, and will take place at different businesses and restaurants along Jefferson, Main, Washington, Jackson and Water. The sales of participating businesses begin at 10 a.m. and will go until dusk.

Water Polo Championship

The Cress Creek Country Club was the host of the 11U Water Polo Championships as Maplebrook 2 took on the Saybrook Sharks. Both teams were off to a struggling start but it was the sharks that got it together by not looking back after they scored the first goal. Saybrook won by a final score of 8-2 and finished their summer season with an undefeated record. More championships to come on Wednesday with the 14U girls at 5:50 and 14U Co-Ed at 7:30. Both games will be at Naperville North.

Rockford Peaches

On Sunday, the public got the chance to throw around with the Rockford Peaches women’s baseball team. The event took place at Naper Settlement to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the movie, “A League of Their Own,” and the teams’ involvement in the film. The group showed off old baseball gloves, bats, and baseballs. Also on display was old pictures of the team from the 1940s and 50s.