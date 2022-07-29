Garden Plots Master Plan | Winfrey Named NACo President | Naperville Man Out On Bachelorette

Garden Plots Master Plan

The Ron Ory Community Garden Plots are slated for a renovation. At Thursday’s Naperville Park Board meeting, a new master plan was unveiled for the site, located at 811 S. West Street. Renovations will include more raised garden beds, signage kiosks, more compost/manure locations, additional pollinator gardens, a section for organic gardening and a no till garden area. There will also be restroom enclosures, a paved parking area, three 10-foot by 10-foot metal shade structures with seating, and also additional seating by most water spigots.. The nearly $1.2 million three-phase plan was made after getting community feedback through online surveys and open houses. The new plan goes to the Park District Board of Commissioners for consideration at the Aug. 11 board meeting.

Winfrey Named NACo President

Will County Board Member Denise Winfrey is the new president of the National Association of Counties (NACo). Winfrey was sworn in on July 24 at the group’s annual conference in Adams County, Colorado. NACo works to strengthen America’s counties, uniting county officials in a mission to push for county priorities in state and federal policymaking, and to expand county resources. Winfrey is the first NACo president from Will County.

Naperville Irish Fest

Naperville Irish Fest makes its return next weekend. The event debuted last year, and will be coming to Frontier Sports Complex at 3380 Cedar Glade Road on August 5 and 6. The festival features Irish culture and heritage, and includes live music, hurling, Irish dancing, food and family fun. Admission for kids 15 and under is free. The festival runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on August 5, and from noon to 10 p.m. on August 6. Ticket information and a full lineup of events can be found on the West Suburban Irish website.

Naperville Man Out On “The Bachelorette”

This week was the end of the road for one of the Naperville men on ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” On Monday’s episode, 28-year-old Termayne Harper rejected a rose presented by Rachel Recchia, as he felt a stronger connection with the second bachelorette, Gabby Windey. But when a rose from Windey didn’t come, he was sent home. Mario Vassall, 31, the second man from Naperville on the show, is still in the competition.