Food Truck Regulations | Crime Stoppers Seek Suspect | Naperville Woman’s Club Anniversary

No Food Truck Regulations

No additional regulations will be put in place for food trucks operating in Naperville. Last night the Naperville City Council discussed the possibility of creating new permitting for food trucks that operate within city limits. After public comment, staff reporting, and discussion on the dais, the council voted 5-4 in favor of no action, meaning there will be no additional regulations put on food trucks at this time. This goes against the wishes of the Downtown Naperville Alliance and the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, who both wrote in support of increased regulation for food trucks on private property. The issue was initially raised as a question of zoning in areas where some food trucks have set up a permanent or semi-permanent residence. City staff noted that those areas are already zoned appropriately to allow for the sale of food.

248th Avenue Developments

In a unanimous vote, the Naperville City Council confirmed that Alternative plan #2 is the preferred alignment for the 248th Avenue Project. The plan includes the expansion of 248th Avenue from 95th Street to 103rd Street and the Islamic Center of Naperville’s new mosque. Improvements to the street would widen it to the east to shift the centerline 10 feet to minimize right of way and entry impacts. It would also reduce the shared use path to eight feet in one section, and add in left turn lanes at all the side streets. Council also directed city staff to apply for federal funding for the project. The potential installation of noise walls will be brought back to council at a later date.

Naperville Crime Stoppers Offering Reward

The Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who damaged all the tires of a parked car on the 3000 block of Gateshead Drive. He left the area on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call 630-420-6006 or contact the crime stoppers through their website. All callers may remain anonymous.

District 204 Financial Forecast

At Monday’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education meeting, Chief Business Officer Matt Shipley previewed the district’s five-year financial forecast. Shipley reported that IPSD is projecting a 4.33% increase to revenues, which he says is the highest jump in revenue in recent history. The bump in revenue for the district is predicted to come from the forecasted 4.36% increase in property taxes within the district. Additionally, the forecast presented indicated that expenditures in the district will gradually rise to $440 million by 2027. Even with inflation and staffing shortages, Shipley assured the board that the district will be able to maintain sufficient budgets. This was the first of three presentations on the district’s future financials. The official budget will be passed in September.

Naperville Woman’s Club 125th Anniversary

Yesterday, the Naperville Woman’s Club celebrated its 125th anniversary. The day started with a wreath laying ceremony at Naperville Cemetery to honor two past club presidents who were instrumental in founding and furthering the club. The celebration continued with a reception at the group’s clubhouse with speeches from Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico, local area historian Bryan Ogg, club historian Melody Coleman, and other club members and leaders. The anniversary celebration was capped off with a performance by the Young Naperville Singers.