Food Pantry Expands Hours | Adopt a Drain | Waves Swim Club State Champs

West Suburban Food Pantry Expands Hours

Due to increased demand, the West Suburban Food Pantry has expanded its hours of operation after observing longer wait times. Hoping to better serve the needs of customers, in-person shopping at the Pantry Store has been added on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. Additionally, Thursday hours have been expanded from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The store’s Tuesday hours remain 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Also, Virtual Food Pantry orders can now be picked up at the Woodridge Pantry from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Adopt a Drain Program

During these rainy spring days, the City of Naperville is again running its ‘Adopt a Drain’ program to help alleviate drain clogging around the city. The help of volunteers reduces the chances of flooding and water pollution and also can help save on drain maintenance costs. You can become a ‘Drain Defender’ by signing up on the city’s website and using their interactive map to select a drain or drains.

Waves Master Swim Club State Champs

Sixty members of the Naperville Waves Master Swim Club participated in the 2022 Illinois Masters State Championship this past weekend. The Waves, who swim out of Edward-Elmhurst Health & Fitness, won first place in the large team category, narrowly beating out Joliet and Elgin. Waves swimmers broke 24 team records, including setting 14 Illinois state records. The three-day meet included over 400 participants and was held at FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Top Ranked Chicken Restaurants

Yelp users have rated two Naperville restaurants in the top ten for fried chicken in the suburbs. Dave’s Hot Chicken at 2734 Showplace Drive and Chicken Lit Tenders and Wings at 931 E. Ogden Ave were both included in the “Chicago Burbs’ best spots for fried chicken” list. A third honoree, bb.q Chicken in Schaumburg, also recently opened a location in Naperville.