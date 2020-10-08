First Recreational Cannabis Store Opens | Avenida Naperville | Candace Parker Accolades

First Recreational Cannabis Store Opens

Naperville’s first recreational cannabis store opened for business today. Rise Naperville, formerly 3C Compassionate Care Center, had its grand opening at 1700 Quincy Avenue. Mayor Steve Chirico and other city community leaders were on hand for the event. Profits from the first day of sales will go to Loaves & Fishes Community Services. Rise Naperville is the first of three adult-use cannabis sales shops to be opening in Naperville.

Avenida Naperville Grand Opening

After a few years in the making Avenida Naperville is open. Yesterday community members gathered outside the building, which is right next to Nike Park, for the ribbon cutting. Avenida Naperville is branded as a luxury and active living space for those 62 or over. It officially opened in the spring, but the grand opening gave community members the chance to see its amenities such as the pool, a MegaChess, and a large gathering space.

Central Park Place Request Approval

At last night’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, the group unanimously approved removing three seat walls from the front of the Central Park Place development. The petitioner said tenants requested the wall be removed to improve visibility to their businesses. Staff and the historic preservation commission also supported the request, as the setback from Washington Street would better match the old Nichols Library.

Candace Parker Accolades

The WNBA season wrapped up on Tuesday night as the Seattle Storm won the championship over the Las Vegas Aces. Despite celebrating her 13th year with the Los Angeles Sparks, Naperville Central graduate Candace Parker showed she still has plenty left in the tank this season. Parker was named the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year and was unanimously selected to the All-WNBA First Team for the sixth time in her Hall-of-Fame worthy career.

