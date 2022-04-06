First Female Fermilab Director | Dog Ordinances | Egg-citing Activities

First Female Fermilab Director

Lia Merminga has been chosen as the new director of Fermilab. She will be the first woman to hold the role at the particle physics and accelerator laboratory in Batavia. Merminga is an internationally renowned physicist who currently works as the director for the Proton Improvement Plan II at Fermilab. She will replace Nigel Lockyer, who is stepping down after eight years on the job. Merminga takes on the new role April 18.

Dog Ordinances

Two local residents are asking Naperville city council to do something to help prevent against dog attacks in our area. At last night’s council meeting, the two stated during public comment that they and their dogs were attacked by other dogs within the last two months. Both owners said their dogs died as a result. They are looking for greater awareness of this issue, as well as stronger laws and penalties, as both attacking dogs had prior reports of violent behavior. Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said the police department gets two to three reports a year of a dog biting a person and 25 to 30 reports of dogs attacking other dogs. The city does require that all dogs are registered and on a leash. City Council said they would look into the issue.

D204 Transportation News

A small fleet of electric-powered buses could transport students in Indian Prairie School District 204, based on a proposal discussed at Monday night’s school board meeeting. Ronald Johnson, director of support operations, said First Student, one of the district’s transportation contractors, is in the process of procuring the buses through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Johnson said ISPD 204 would be able to pilot five electric vehicles once First Student receives the necessary approvals. Johnson also provided an update on bus driver staffing. A total of 246 drivers are currently on the roster. Johnson said at least 18 more are needed to reach the district’s base benchmark.

And in one final transportation note, eligible students who are opting to stay in their current schools next year instead of transferring due to boundary changes will have buses provided for them.

Egg-citing Activities

With Easter right around the corner, kids have an egg-cellent chance at finding some fun activities to help celebrate. On April 14, the Naperville Park District will hold its Flashlight Egg Hunt, for those ages 9 to 13. There will be two different time slots for the event at Knoch Knolls Park. Kids can bring a flashlight to help in their search for prize-filled eggs. Those interested can register for the event on the Naperville Park District website. And for younger kids, there’s the Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt, held at Frontier Sports Complex on April 16. Those ages 1 to 8 should be ready to dash and collect eggs when the event kicks off 9 a.m. Parents are advised to show up at least a half hour early, as the 14,000 eggs will go quickly. Donations of non-perishable food items are being accepted at the event. No registration is required.

photo courtesy: Fermilab