First DuPage COVID-19 Death | Edward Treating 10 COVID-19 Cases | Naperville Blood Drives

First DuPage Death From COVID-19

Yesterday the DuPage County Health Department announced the first death in the county due to COVID-19. A resident of Willowbrook’s Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation in her 90s died after contracting the virus. She tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and had underlying conditions. There are now 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in DuPage County.

Edward Hospital Treating 10 COVID-19 Cases

Edward Hospital in Naperville is currently treating 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All patients have been put in airborne isolation rooms. The hospital has a blue triage tent outside the emergency room to screen patients experiencing viral symptoms for coronavirus. The process helps keep anyone who may potentially have COVID-19 out of the waiting and emergency rooms, and sent to be tested if needed.

Naperville Blood Drives:

The Naperville Park District is partnering with Versiti Blood Center to host several upcoming blood drives. The drives will be held at the Alfred Rubin Community Center on March 26 and 28, and April 4 and 11. Times and sign up slots can be found on the Versiti website.

Careful What You Flush:

Naperville’s public work officials are reminding residents to be careful what they flush. Products such as facial tissue, disinfectant wipes, paper towels and even wipes advertised as “flushable” should not be flushed. The city sewers are designed only for toilet paper and human waste.

Request to Waive Standardized Tests

The Illinois State Board of Education has asked the United States Department of Education to waive all federally required assessment tests for the current school year. This would apply to standardized tests like the Illinois Assessment of Readiness, the PSAT and the April 14 administration of the SAT. The College Board has already cancelled their May 2 SAT testing date. As for the ACT – the test previously scheduled for April 4 has been rescheduled to June 13. AP Placement Exams will be given online, with safeguards like plagiarism detection software in place to prevent cheating. But students who are already registered and would prefer to cancel can do so at no charge.

Naperville Restaurant Take-Out Week:

Naperville has decided to take yesterday’s Great American Takeout Day and extend it by a week. The Naperville Convention & Visitors Bureau has deemed March 24 through March 31 Naperville Restaurant Take-out week. So hit up your local favorites and treat yourself while supporting our area restaurants.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!