First COVID-19 Cases At Hesed House | Aurora Officials Share COVID-19 Stories | Local Blood Drives

COVID-19 Cases at Hesed House

Hesed House has its first confirmed cases of COVID-19. The homeless shelter in Aurora has two confirmed cases, and several other guests quarantined as they await test results. They are now doing all they can to prevent the spread. On-site volunteer activity has been suspended. The shelter, which is the second largest in the state, had already converted a neighboring warehouse into a third shelter building to help with social distancing.

Aurora Officials Share COVID-19 Experiences

Yesterday Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin, Police Chief Kristen Ziman and Police Commander Keith Cross shared their firsthand experiences with COVID-19 in a Zoom conversation. Cross was the first to test positive, and had the most severe case, ending up in the ER twice during his illness. All three are now through the worst of it, with Ziman back on the job, and Mayor Irvin and Cross still taking a few more days to fully recover and clear the virus from their system. They encourage others to follow health and government guidelines to stop the spread.

Naperville Cases Top 100

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Naperville has now topped 100. The DuPage County COVID-19 Case Map shows 71 confirmed cases in the DuPage section of Naperville, and the Will County dashboard shows 31 for their section, putting Naperville at 102 total confirmed cases.

Blood Drives

Something you can do to help during this pandemic is give blood. Both Naperville School District 203 high schools have upcoming drives on Tuesday April 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drives will be held in the main gyms of Naperville Central and Naperville North high schools. The Naperville Park District has already hosted several drives, and is adding two more. Their events will be on May 7, from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, and May 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those drives will be held at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center. You can sign up to donate for any of these drives on the Versiti Blood Center website.

DuPage Children’s Museum Goes Virtual

The DuPage Children’s Museum continues to serve kids even while their brick and mortar location is temporarily closed down. Their staff has taken to Facebook where they’ve been sharing videos of storytelling, project making, and even a little yoga. And they’ve spread cheer to others in a very tangible way, donating $2,000 worth of developmental toys to Hesed House and West Suburban Food Pantry.

