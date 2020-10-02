First Adult-Use Cannabis Store | New Shopping Center | Metea Car Parade

First Adult-Use Cannabis Store

Green Thumb Industries will be opening up Naperville’s first adult-use cannabis store, Rise Naperville, next week. The new store will have a ribbon cutting ceremony with Mayor Steve Chirico on October 8. Profits from the first day of sales will benefit Loaves & Fishes. The store has been rebranded from 3C Compassionate Care Center to Rise Naperville. Rise Naperville is located at 1700 Quincy Avenue.

Naperville Halloween Recommendations

The City of Naperville released their recommendations regarding trick-or-treating this year. The city is providing residents with printable signs to show if their homes are participating. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to stay in small groups, wear face coverings, and maintain social distance. Those handing out candy are encouraged to wear a mask and gloves and hand out pieces separately, rather than having them in a bowl for kids to choose. The city has no ordinance designating set trick-or-treating times.

Judge Denies Temporary Restraining Order Against IHSA

Yesterday afternoon, a DuPage County judge denied the request for a temporary restraining order against the Illinois High School Association. A group of student athletes and their parents sued the IHSA in the hope that fall sports may return. Sports unable to return right now are football, soccer, and volleyball: their seasons have been shifted to spring.

New Shopping Center

A new shopping center is coming to Naperville. Thompson Thrift Retail Group has purchased 4.2 acres of land for the development of a $19 million, 46,000 square foot shopping center. It will be located at the northwest corner of East Ogden Avenue and North Naper Boulevard, just across from Naperville’s new Costco, currently in development.

Metea Senior Parade

A little rain last night didn’t stop the Senior Car Parade from happening at Metea Valley High School. Around 300 cars showed up packed with the Class of 2021 Mustangs, who have been in remote learning since the spring. The parade featured a light show, tunes from the school’s band, and support from Metea’s staff and community. And tonight, Neuqua seniors will celebrate with their own car parade, and the Waubonsie Warriors next week.