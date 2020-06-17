Fireworks on the 4th | Car Burglaries Arrest | Catholic Schools To Reopen

Fireworks on the 4th

Fireworks will light up the Naperville sky on Independence Day, but whether they’re set off from the traditional downtown location or somewhere else is yet to be determined. City staff worked with organizers of The Naperville Salute to set a location at Frontier Park. Due to its higher altitude and more open space, fireworks launched from there will be visible from further away. But several Naperville City Council members and speakers said having the display downtown would bring a sense of consistency at a changing time for the city and drive more traffic to a struggling downtown. City staff will continue to communicate with Salute organizers to find the best location.

Short Term Rentals

After multiple complaints about parties at short-term rental properties, Naperville City Council addressed the issue at last night’s meeting. They voted unanimously to ask city staff to make an ordinance that would create occupancy and parking limits for short-term rentals as well as a fine schedule for future violations.

Car Burglaries Arrest

A Waukegan man has been arrested in connection with two car burglaries in Naperville. Hayden Sanders has been charged with two counts of burglary and one count of resisting a peace officer for the May 27 break-ins. Authorities say the 19-year-old allegedly entered two unlocked vehicles in a driveway in the 0-100 block of East 14th Street. Police are investigating Sanders’ possible connection to other burglaries in north Naperville.

Catholic Schools To Reopen in Fall

Catholic schools in the Diocese of Joliet will reopen this fall. Yesterday Bishop Richard Pates announced that a task force will help prepare each of the 52 schools in the diocese to ensure they meet health and safety standards in order to reopen. A certification process similar to that being used in the reopening procedure for each parish will be developed for schools. The bishop also announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Boyle as the new Superintendent of Schools. He’ll start in the new position July 6.

