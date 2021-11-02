Firefighters Lawsuit | NESPA-D203 | Alebrijes Coming to Cantigny

Firefighters Lawsuit

Yesterday a U.S. District judge denied a preliminary injunction for six Naperville firefighters who filed a lawsuit objecting to a COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate, as reported by the Daily Herald. The group is suing the City of Naperville, Governor J.B. Pritzker and Edward-Elmhurst Health, claiming that the vaccine and testing order is unconstitutional. The judge ordered that the six continue to comply with the mandate. All are still working. The attorney for the firefighters does have the opportunity to appeal if his clients wish.

NESPA/D203

Multiple Naperville Education Support Professionals Association (NESPA) union members came out to yesterday’s Naperville School District 203 board meeting for public comment. The union of around 600 members has been in negotiations with District 203 for a new contract since April and is asking for more pay. NESPA includes teacher assistants, special education assistants, campus supervisors, and health techs. District 203 Board President Kristin Fitzgerald said negotiations will continue this Wednesday and Thursday, and the district is working to achieve a contract with their NESPA staff “that is both financially responsible and indicative of the value we place on our District 203 staff members.”

D204 Boundary Concepts

21 community members spoke at yesterday’s Indian Prairie School District 204 board meeting public comment session, all speaking out against the district’s current boundary adjustment concepts. The group was made up of students, parents, teachers, and even Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta. They were backed by dozens of community members in the audience, and outside before the meeting. Speakers advocated against school closures, community splits, and student transfers that would result from certain boundary concepts. Speakers also expressed a lack of trust in RSP and Associates, the district’s third-party demographer. They questioned RSP’s enrollment estimates and projections, as well as the group’s perceived biases in the process. Three community forums on the boundary concepts will be held next week.

D204 COVID-19 Vaccines

Also at the meeting, District Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley announced the district is working to open COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children aged 5 to 11 once the Pfizer vaccine is approved by the CDC. Some clinics may be opened in conjunction with other school districts, and others may be at the district. The district will provide clinic information on its website once it finalizes dates and times of service. Talley said while the vaccine is voluntary, the district finds it important to make it as easy as possible to get the shot. CDC advisors are expected to vote today on the use of the vaccine.

Alebrijes Coming To Cantigny

Cantigny Park has a new exhibit planned for 2022. “Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World” is set to open on June 1, and will feature dozens of mythical animals inspired by Mexican folklore. The outdoor exhibit is made possible through the partnership of Cantigny, the DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau and Mexican Cultural Center DuPage, and is meant to celebrate Mexican culture. Other special events and programs will be planned throughout DuPage and within the park to echo that theme. The creatures will be scattered throughout the garden and grounds, making their home there for five months.