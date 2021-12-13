Fire Displaces Six | COVID Update | NCC Football Moves On to Stagg Bowl

Fire Displaces Six Residents

A fire in a single-family home over the weekend has displaced six people. On Saturday at 5:26 a.m., the Naperville Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Weatherford Lane. When they arrived, two cars were on fire in the driveway and there was heavy fire in the garage. The flames also extended into the second floor living space and attic. The cause is still under investigation. There were no injuries.

COVID-19 Update

Current COVID-19 cases in Naperville are almost at the highest since the beginning of the year. As of December 10, there are 872 active cases in the city. The highest number from 2021 was 876 on January 16. Edward Hospital is currently treating 49 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 29 of them not vaccinated and nine who are. The hospital hasn’t seen numbers this high since early January of this year. Although these numbers are increasing, the positivity rates in Regions 7 and 8 have started to decline in the last few days. Region 7 is at 8% and Region 8 is at 6.4%.

Firehouse Food Fight

The Naperville fire stations are battling it out to see who can collect the most donations this holiday season. The Northside and Southside stations’ friendly competition includes gathering food, personal care items, and gently used winter clothing. Items from the community can be dropped off at multiple fire stations until December 20. This year’s donations will benefit Loaves & Fishes, Sharing Connections, and District 204’s Holiday Giving Program.

NCC Football Moves to Stagg Bowl

North Central College football is heading back to the Division III National Championship game. On Saturday, the defending National Champion Cardinals went into Alliance, Ohio and defeated Mt. Union in convincing fashion by a 26-13 score. NCC moves on to the Stagg Bowl to face fellow unbeaten foe, Mary Hardin-Baylor. The game will be played this Friday night in Canton, Ohio at 6 p.m. and can be seen on ESPNU.

Andrew Kamienski Gagliardi Finalist

Congratulations also go out to North Central senior wide receiver Andrew Kamienski, who was named one of five finalists for the Gagliardi trophy, the D-III National Player of the Year award. The winner will be announced on Thursday evening. Former NCC quarterback Broc Rutter was the 2019 recipient.

Holiday Trolley Tours

There’s still some spots open for this year’s Holiday Lights Trolley Tour. You can choose either the northern route, which highlights homes generally north of 75th Street, or the southern route which highlights homes generally south of 75th Street and homes on 95th Street. Each drive is around one hour. Reservations can be made on the Naperville Trolley website.