Fire Chief’s Citizen Award | Property Tax Levy And Abatement | Santa Stroll

Fire Chief’s Citizen Award

At last night’s city council meeting, Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis presented the Fire Chief’s Citizen Award to Adam Mastrogiovanni. Officials took time to recognize the Naperville resident for taking action which ultimately helped save a life. On Nov. 5, authorities for the Naperville Fire Department responded to an incident along 111th Street where a woman was reported being bloodied after falling on the street and getting her arm run over by her own vehicle. Mastrogiovanni stopped traffic and was able to stop the woman’s car from after she had failed to put it in park. He was given a plaque to commemorate the heroic act.

Property Tax Levy and Abatement

Last night the Naperville City Council adopted its 2022 property tax levy in the amount of an estimated $62.6 million. This figure represents a 15.97% increase over the previous year. Because the amount levied is more than 5% greater than the prior year’s extension and the consumer price index, or the rate of inflation, the city council was required to hold a public hearing. No one spoke publicly on this topic at the meeting. Council members Paul Leong, Paul Hinterlong and Patty Gustin voted in opposition. Also at the meeting, officials approved an abatement to the city’s 2022 property tax levy. The amount to be abated is roughly $8.2 million. After the abatement, the property tax levy increase drops to 0.7% and the property tax rate for the city is estimated to decline by about 2%. State law requires that the public hearing notice include the amount of taxes levied before any abatements.

Naperville Golf Season Coming to a Close

It’s time to get those last few swings in for the season, as both Naperbrook and Springbrook Golf Courses will be closing soon. Both courses will remain open through December 23, and will close for the holidays December 24 and 25, and December 31 through January 1. Naperbrook will remain closed after Christmas, but Springbrook will open back up December 26 to 30, and possibly longer if weather permits. If more unseasonably warm weather continues, the Springbrook driving range or even both courses may reopen.

Santa Stroll

Santa’s sleigh brought him to Downtown Naperville for a special visit just a few days before Christmas. Last night, the big man in red took a stroll through the area to say hello. Old St. Nick stopped to say hello to some kids ready for presents and Naperville businesses gearing up for the holiday.

Happy holidays from NCTV17. News updates will return on January 3.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!