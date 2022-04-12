Fire At Buttermilk | Walgreens Limits Formula Purchases | Chocolate Walk

Fire At Buttermilk

A kitchen fire broke out Monday night at Buttermilk restaurant in Naperville. The Naperville Fire Department said they responded to an alarm at the business at 1715 Freedom Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed black smoke coming from the roof vent. As the business was closed for the night, firefighters forced their way in and found the kitchen fire, which was being contained by the building’s sprinkler system. No one was injured in the incident. It’s estimated that the fire caused about $25,000 of damage. The restaurant is expected to be closed through at least Wednesday.

Walgreens Limits Baby Formula Purchases

Walgreens has placed limits on the amount of baby formula customers can purchase. Shoppers are restricted to buying three formula based products per transaction. The company says it placed the restrictions due to the supply chain crisis, which has resulted in a national shortage.

Food Pantry Director Steps Down

The executive director of West Suburban Community Pantry is stepping down. Laura Traut Coyle plans to leave the role she’s held since 2016 to pursue a lifelong career interest, which will allow her more time with her family. During her tenure, the Woodridge food pantry underwent a renovation of its store, warehouse and office space, and also launched a virtual pantry, as well as its first in-school pantry in Romeoville. The pantry board is currently looking for a new director, whom they hope to have in place this summer.

Downtown Naperville Chocolate Walk

The seventh annual Downtown Naperville Chocolate Walk is taking place May 7, nicely timed with Mother’s Day weekend. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., participants can tour some of the shops in Downtown Naperville and get a chocolate treat from each as they go. The event is hosted by the Naperville Education Foundation (NEF) and the Downtown Naperville Alliance. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased through the Downtown Naperville website.