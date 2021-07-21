Financial Report | Naper Settlement Ag Center | Glen Ekey Plaque

Financial Report

Last night Naperville City Council took a close look at its financial report. Finance Director Rachel Mayer provided a presentation, saying all of the city’s major revenues over the past year have recovered to pre-pandemic levels. State-collected revenues for state and home-rule sales, income, and local use taxes have nearly doubled since July 2020, which Mayer said marked the revenue bottom for the prior calendar year. In fact, state-collected revenues are exceeding projections by 14.6% through June. Motor fuel taxes have also been making a comeback since the pandemic took hold.

Naper Settlement Ag Center

Naperville City Council also adopted a resolution authorizing the transfer of $1.2 million to Naper Settlement for the construction of a new Agricultural Center. The 5,000-square-foot center will provide a space for visitors to explore a learning laboratory and talk with today’s botanists and engineers about new ways of feeding, clothing and energizing the world. The city is supportive of the proposed capital improvements and will consider contributing $2.4 million to the project at a later date. Naper Settlement is eying a July 1, 2025, completion date for the buildout.

Vaccine Buddies

And Naperville’s Vaccine Buddies program got a shout out at last night’s city council meeting. Council recognized the group for its work to help get COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors and those with high-risk conditions. In all, the group helped more than 4,100 residents get vaccinated.

Senior of the Year Nominees

The Naperville Senior Task Force is asking for nominations for its Senior of the Year award. Nominees should be Naperville residents 65 or older, who have a history of giving back to the community, Nomination forms can be found on the Naperville Senior Task Force website and are due by August 6..

Glen Ekey Plaque

The Naperville Park District hosted a dedication ceremony yesterday to unveil a new plaque in honor of Glen Ekey. Ekey was a former park district executive director and avid golfer, who died in October 2020. The ceremony took place at Naperbrook Golf Course where current executive director Ray McGury and Ekey’s family spoke a few words. His wife, daughter, son, and grandkids were in attendance.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!