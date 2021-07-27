Fatal Traffic Crash | Park District Feedback | Men’s Golf & City Swim Meet

Fatal Traffic Crash

A Naperville man driving a motorcycle died in a traffic crash. At around 3:34 p.m., the Naperville police and fire departments arrived at Washington Street and Royce Road. The 29-year-old was traveling northbound in the left thru lane of Washington, while the car, a Dodge Durango, was turning eastbound onto Royce Road. He and the 54-year-old woman crashed in the intersection. The motorcyclist was taken to Edward Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Police said the investigation is on-going.

Community Feedback

The Naperville Park District is asking for the public’s input on the proposed 2022 capital improvement projects. Residents can email questions and comments to each project manager of a specific project until August 11 at noon. A list of the projects and project manager emails can be found on the park district website.

Naperville Hunger Heroes

Yesterday morning, a group of four high school friends delivered food donations to Loaves & Fishes. Over the weekend, the Naperville North rising seniors collected drive-by items for the non-profit. The group, who call themselves the Naperville Hunger Heroes, hoped to spread awareness about those in need in the community.

Men’s Golf and City Swim Meet

Congratulations to Collin Piercy for winning the Championship Flight of the 2021 Naperville Men’s Golf Amateur. His two round score of 146 was one stroke better than Sean Kelley, Matt Stoner, and Jeff Kur who finished tied for second at 147.

The 53rd annual Naperville City Swim Meet was also held this weekend. The Tall Grass Lightning won the Team Championship for the third time in a row with Cress Creek Country Club in second place and Saybrook in third.