Hatchet Wielding Man Identified

The DuPage County Coroner’s Office has identified Edward Samaan as the man fatally shot by a Naperville police officer last Friday. The 28-year-old Naperville man allegedly came at the officer with a hatchet in his hand while the officer was conducting a separate traffic stop, authorities said. The incident took place near the intersection of Bond Street and McDowell Road around 11 a.m. Samaan pulled over in his car and charged the officer while holding a hatchet, authorities said, at which point the officer pulled out his gun and shot him. Samaan was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy has been conducted but toxicology reports are still underway. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team (MERIT) and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office are conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

D203 Dress Code Updated

Naperville School District 203 has updated its dress code. In the past, each school created its own dress code. The new dress code will be more uniform across all of the district’s schools. It allows the wearing of hats and other head coverings in school, as long as they don’t make it harder to identify a student or disrupt the learning process. The code also ensures that hateful language not be displayed on any clothing items, in line with offensive words and phrasing noted by the American Library Association along with some additions, covering things like race, religion, sexual and gender identity and national origin. District officials say this new district-wide policy should help better address the diverse student population. It takes effect in the 2022-2023 school year.

Drive, Drop & Donate

The DuPage Credit Union is holding its ninth annual Drive, Drop & Donate event on June 17. The public is invited to come out to the group’s Naperville Operations Center at 1515 Bond Street to recycle electronics and shred documents. The cost is $10 per service, with all of the proceeds going to the credit union’s We’ve Got Your Back fundraiser, which benefits local students in need with the purchase of supply kits and backpacks. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

David Sedaris at Anderson’s

Anderson’s Bookshop is holding an in-person event with David Sedaris on June 15 at 5 p.m. The bestselling author and humorist will be at the store to give a reading from his new book, Happy-Go-Lucky, and will be joined by author of Mother Noise, Cindy House. Sedaris will also be signing books in a numbered signing line. No photography will be allowed. Registration information is available on the Anderson’s Bookshop website.