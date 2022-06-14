Fatal Shooting Footage Released | Excessive Heat | Gold For Local Athletes

Footage From Fatal Shooting Released

*Viewer discretion is advised for footage.

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) has released body cam and in-car camera footage of an officer-involved shooting incident that took place around 11 a.m. on June 3. The graphic footage shows an officer conducting a traffic stop on Bond Street, just north of McDowell Road. About 12 minutes into the stop a silver car pulls up next to the stopped vehicle. A man jumps out of the car with a hatchet in his hand and charges the officer. The officer pulls his gun, and fires on the suspect. Six shots are heard, and the man with the hatchet falls to the ground. The officer calls in the incident to the base and asks them to send a medic. The victim, later identified as Edward C. Samaan, 28, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The NPD has made the full video from both the body cam and in-car cameras available on its website. The DuPage County MERIT Public Integrity Team and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office are conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

Excessive Heat

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Naperville area that’s currently in effect through 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Heat index values are predicted to climb to between 106 and 110 degrees. Officials advise the public to stay inside in an air-conditioned area and keep out of the sun. Those who are outside should wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, drink plenty of fluids, and take frequent breaks to either go inside to cool off or head to the shade. The City of Naperville recommends checking in on anyone who may be at high risk for a heat-related illness, such as those over 65 or who are physically ill, particularly with heart disease or high blood pressure. All three of the Naperville Public Library locations as well as the Municipal Center are available as cooling centers.

Casten Tragedy

The 17-year-old daughter of U.S. Representative Sean Casten died Monday morning. Casten’s office announced the death of Gwen Casten in a statement, which read in part, “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time.” No details were provided by the family about her cause of death.

Smoke Testing of Sewer Lines

The City of Naperville will begin conducting smoke testing of sanitary sewer lines in various Naperville neighborhoods starting June 20. The work is being done to find any leaks or connections where stormwater may be able to enter the sewer system. The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue, is not a fire hazard, and dissipates quickly. However the city says those with respiratory issues may want to leave their home for a few hours while testing is being done as an extra precaution. The city will notify residents in testing areas with door hanger cards and signage. More information and a map of affected areas can be found on the city’s website.

Gold For Local Athletes

Three Naperville residents brought home gold medals after competing in flag football with Team Illinois at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. Louis Pisani, Ryan Gronowski, and Peter Silagi all took part in the event held from J une 5 through 12 at and around Disney’s Wild World of Sports in Orlando. Their team was made up of athletes from around Illinois and coached by Phil Eide, who also coaches at the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA), where the three have played since 2014. This was the first time Illinois took part in the flag football competition in the USA Games.