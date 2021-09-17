Fatal Motorcycle Crash | Martin Ave. Apartments | Hispanic Heritage Festival

Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A 22-year old man from Lisle died yesterday after a motorcycle crash on Naper Boulevard, just south of Stoney Brook Drive. Naperville police and fire personnel responded to the scene around 6 p.m. They found the man had driven off the east side of the road while heading north on Naper Boulevard on a 2005 Honda motorcycle. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and pronounced dead soon after arriving. Traffic was rerouted in the area for about three and a half hours. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-305-5477.

New Martin Avenue Apartments

The new Martin Avenue Apartments are finally open. Naperville Elderly Homes, the owners of the apartment complex, held a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday to announce completion of the long awaited renovations. A new five-story building was added to the complex, which brings the total units up to 190. Residents were also treated to renovations of every existing unit and the common areas. The group also added a new bistro, solarium, computer room, and meeting room. The new apartments were built to help provide more affordable housing for Naperville’s elderly population.

IntentGen Riverwalk Fundraiser

Naperville community members partied with a purpose yesterday at IntentGen Financial Partners’ fundraising event for charity. The financial group held a gathering at the Naperville Riverwalk Grand Pavillion, where people enjoyed free food from local food trucks and music from Tres Mustache. Eleven local charities set up booths at the event, where people could learn about each cause and donate on the spot. IntentGen matched 100% of each donation.

Retired Police Chief To Be Honored

Retired Naperville Police Chief Bob Marshall will be honored with the Kids’ Champion Award at tonight’s KidsMatter Gala. He is being recognized for his years of contribution to the KidsMatter cause and support of Naperville’s youth. KidsMatter focuses on kids’ healthy development, encouraging them to avoid destructive choices. Tonight’s gala commemorates their 20th year of service.

Hispanic Heritage Festival

Naperville residents can look forward to the city’s first Hispanic Heritage festival tomorrow. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. across Downtown Naperville, and includes a variety of fun cultural activities in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. There will be a scavenger hunt, bilingual storytime at Nichols Library, specialty food items at participating restaurants, community-made art pieces, and Frida Kahlo-style painting stations at the Riverwalk Fine Art Fair. Live music performances will kick off at Central Park at 6 p.m.

