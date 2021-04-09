Fatal Crash | Public Comment for ICN Continues | D203 SEL Grant

Fatal Crash

A 55-year-old Naperville man was killed in a fatal traffic crash in Lisle on Wednesday. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Thomas Martino was driving a motorcycle and traveling westbound on Maple Avenue when he collided with a car that was turning onto Maple from Spring Bay Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Lisle police are still investigating the crash.

Specialty Wine Shop License

The Naperville Liquor Commission unanimously recommended expanding the S1 – Specialty Wine Shop license to include sales of craft beer and bourbon. The move is in response to a request from Tasting deVine Cellars, a shop that currently hosts a wine club and hosts tastings on-site. The recommendation now goes to city council for final approval.

Public Comment for ICN Mosque

Public comment for the Islamic Center of Naperville’s proposed mosque at 3540 248th Avenue continued last night at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. It’s been about a month since the last public comment for ICN’s proposed plan, which calls for its 13-acre site to include a mosque, school, multi-purpose hall, gymnasium, and an expansion on the mosque over a five phase, 40-year span. The majority of last night’s public comment, which included a group presentation from Ashwood Pointe Homeowners Association, opposed the proposal, citing concerns about traffic and the possible safety hazards the uptick in traffic may cause. ICN’s attorney said there has been some revisions made to their plans to alleviate concerns raised by community members and will share the updated plan after city staff reviews it. Public comment on the matter is scheduled to continue on April 21.

Distracted Driving Awareness Month

The Naperville Police Department is asking residents to drop their phones and focus on the road for distracted driving awareness month. The NPD is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and more than 200 state law enforcement agencies to enhance enforcement of distracted driving laws during April. As a reminder: “Phone in one hand. Ticket in the other.”

Grant for SEL Programs

Naperville School District 203 is one of six school districts nationwide to receive a $4,000 grant from AASA, The School Superintendents Association. The grant will help enhance professional development and strengthen the district’s social and emotional learning program. AASA is also launching the SEL Impact Project that enables districts to realize the benefits of SEL and provide a more supportive and effective return to in-person learning.