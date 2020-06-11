Fatal Crash | Naper Pride Fest Canceled | Fireworks For The Fourth

Fatal Crash

A 77-year-old man was killed and a 71-year-old woman seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck in Naperville crash yesterday. The two Naperville residents were crossing Hobson Road near the intersection of College Road just after 6 p.m. when they were hit by a 2017 Black Toyota Tundra, turning from northbound Wehrli Road to go west on Hobson. The driver was a 64-year-old woman from Naperville. Both pedestrians were taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, where the man died shortly after arrival. Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-8833.

Protest Downtown

A group of protesters for the Black Lives Matter movement took to the streets of downtown Naperville yesterday, marching to the corner of Washington and Chicago where they blocked the intersection. The crowd took a silent knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds; the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on George Floyd’s neck, resulting in his death. Police blocked the roads leading to the group, which dispersed peacefully.

Naper Pride Fest Canceled

The inaugural Naper Pride Fest planned for this August at Naper Settlement has been canceled due to COVID-19. Naper Pride Executive Director Margie Wolf said the decision was made out of health and safety concerns for the community. The event will instead kick off next year on September 11 and 12.

Benedictine Donates Masks

Earlier this morning Benedictine University donated 300 custom masks to Edward Hospital to help the fight against COVID-19. The masks were purchased thanks to a recent fundraiser held by the Benedictine Alumni. The University group also donated masks to Catholic Charities later in the day.

Fireworks on the Fourth:

Plans are being finalized for fireworks on the Fourth of July here in Naperville. On Tuesday, Naperville City Council will review an application from The Naperville Salute to hold a fireworks display in Frontier Park on the Fourth from 9:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Under the proposal, the public would be allowed to watch from the park while following social distancing guidelines, though they’d be encouraged to watch from their cars. The fireworks would be shot off about 500 feet higher than normal to increase the viewing area.

