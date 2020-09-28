Fatal Crash | Art of Inclusion | Chamber Ambassadors

Fatal Traffic Crash

A 28-year-old Naperville man was killed in a fatal crash while changing a tire on Friday about 3:26 p.m. Naperville Police say he got out of his car near the intersection of Naper Boulevard and Plank Road to change a flat tire when another vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Naperville man struck him. The 28-year-old was taken to Edward Hospital and pronounced dead after arriving. The incident is under investigation.

Coronavirus Update

Edward Hospital is currently treating 20 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been no COVID deaths at the hospital in the last 72 hours. According to the City of Naperville, there were 110 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the city yesterday, the lowest number since July 23. Naperville’s data also shows DuPage County with 1,380 active cases and Will County with 1,164 active cases.

Art of Inclusion

On Saturday, the newly-formed group, Art of Inclusion, completed its inaugural art piece – Naperville Together. Sixteen artists worked on the project to get the big letters painted on the Naperville Township parking lot on Water Street. The artwork is meant to promote diversity, inclusion, and unity. Each letter represented a different theme, including messages of unity, Black Lives Matter, and the City of Naperville.

Chamber Ambassadors

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce held its Ambassador Rally on Thursday night at Two Brothers Barrel House. Dawn Collazo of Beacon Insurance and Mike Bakker of Dutchman Heating and Cooling were named Ambassadors of the Year. Carlos Madinya of the Naperville Convention and Visitors Bureau is the Rookie of the Year, and Jon Pinkerton of John Pinkerton Keller Williams was named the Mark Galati Goodwill Ambassador of the Year.