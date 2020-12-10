Famous Dave’s ‘Ghost Restaurant’ | Little Friends Grant | Salvation Army Toy Drive

Famous Dave’s ‘Ghost Restaurant’

A ‘ghost restaurant’ opens today in Naperville. Famous Dave’s BBQ has made a return, within Granite City. Famous Dave’s parent company BBQ Holdings took over Granite City in March, and will be offering customers some of their Famous Dave’s favorites through third-party delivery apps, for delivery or pick-up out of the 1828 Arbriter Court location, starting this week. This is the third Granite City location in the country to try this “two brands under one roof “ approach. If the launch goes well, the company may consider opening a brick-and-mortar location.

Little Friends Grant

State Representative Grant Wehrli is awarding local non-profit Little Friends a $3 million member initiative grant. The group, which serves those with developmental disabilities and autism, will use the money to help with some of its costs as it relocates its campus from Naperville to Warrenville. The funds should cover more than half of the construction costs for renovations at the new site. Wehrli says he made the decision to award the grant as one sizable allocation rather than several smaller ones to make a greater impact to the community, and the critical services Little Friends provides. Little Friends is slated to move later this month.

Blood Drives

The Naperville Park District is continuing to partner with Versiti Blood Center to host local blood drives. Their next drive will be held this Sunday at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center at 305 W. Jackson Avenue. On Saturday, St. Raphael Catholic Church will hold a drive at that same site. Those interested in donating can find scheduling information and future blood drives listed on the Versiti website.

Salvation Army Toy Drive

The Salvation Army in Aurora is asking for some help to “Rescue Christmas” for those in need in the Aurora and Naperville area this season. It’s looking for toy donations as well as bell ringers to help bring in some funds to reach their Red Kettle goal. Unwrapped toys are being accepted at the former Aldi building at 2134 Galena Drive in Aurora and the Salvation Army center on 550 Redwood Drive. Bell ringer information can be found by calling the center at 630-897-7265. Online donations are also welcome. Gift delivery is set to begin December 17.

