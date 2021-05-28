Fallen Firefighter Memorial | Reindeer Road | REO Speedwagon

Fallen Firefighter Memorial

Last night the Naperville Fire Department hosted a Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service. The event, which took place next to Naperville’s Ladder of Light sculpture , honored firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. At the memorial were members of Naperville City Council, Congressman Bill Foster, residents, and the families of Naperville’s four fallen firefighters. Those family members were presented with a floral wreath in front of the Ladder of Light statue, while those in attendance stood watch as bagpipers played Amazing Grace. The full event can be viewed on NCTV17.com.

Reindeer Road

The Naperville Park District is set to approve a new holiday event this year – a “Reindeer Road” holiday lights display, to be held between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Families will be able to drive through the display, which will be built in the central parking lot of Frontier Sports Complex. There will also be a chance to donate gifts to the Park District Police’s Toys for Tots program. The event will be free to families and completely funded by private donations and sponsorships. The park board will vote on the item at its next meeting.

Sister City Cancun

Yesterday afternoon Cancún, Mexico’s Fire Chief Thomas Hurtado presented Mayor Steve Chirico, Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis, and members of Naperville’s Sister City Commission with a formal letter establishing the Sister City Partnership between Naperville and Cancún. The Naperville Fire Department previously donated a decommissioned fire truck and ambulance to Cancún, and has plans to donate another decommissioned ambulance along with breathing apparatuses to its sister city. On September 18, Naperville will celebrate the sister city partnership with a new event called the Hispanic Heritage Festival.

REO Speedwagon

REO Speedwagon will perform live at Aurora’s RiverEdge Park this summer. On July 1, the rock band will make their return performing for the first time since the pandemic. Tickets go on sale tomorrow May 29, at 10 a.m. For more information you can visit RiverEdge’s website.