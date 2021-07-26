Faces of Compassion | Man Sentenced for Wire Fraud | Charity Build

Loaves & Fishes “Faces of Compassion”

Loaves & Fishes is starting the next phase of their capital campaign, “Faces of Compassion.” The community can contribute $250 and submit their photos to be a part of a photo collage wall at the non-profit’s new building in Aurora. The new hub facility will allow Loaves & Fishes to serve nearly three times more families. More information can be found on the Loaves & Fishes website.

Accountant Sentenced for Wire Fraud

A Naperville man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for wire fraud. Eric Collins took more than $1.1 million from four employers and three lending institutions. The 55-year-old was an accountant who handled finances for the four employers. He stole the money by writing corporate checks to himself, his wife, and fake companies he created.

Charity Build for the Parkers

Naperville resident Lauren Burke, who does home DIY and design, redid multiple rooms for the Parker family. For her Charity Build Project, the Parkers’ family room, living room, and their daughter Olivia’s room got an upgrade. Olivia was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2018. Through a grant from Home Depot, Burke plans to come back in October to redo their kitchen.

Little Friends Inklude Studio

Artists from Little Friends’ Inklude Studio showcased their work at Casey’s Foods yesterday. Inklude serves adults with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. 10 residents who used different medias displayed their work, and some even sold their pieces.