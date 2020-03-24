Will County Emergency Housing Plan

Will County is partnering with the City of Joliet, the United Way of Will County, and a network of agencies and service providers working to end homelessness called the Continuum of Care to provide homeless people shelter. The Emergency Housing Assistance plan will open up to 50 hotel rooms to people in need during the current shelter-in-place order.

Parking Restrictions Eased

Mayor Steve Chirico signed an executive order yesterday stating that no tickets will be given for overnight parking, time-limited parking, and commuter parking lot violations during this shelter in place period. Citations will still be written for other stopping, standing, or parking violations. That includes unauthorized use of parking places reserved for people with disabilities, blocking driveways and fire hydrants, and other violations that pose a danger to the public.

Loaves & Fishes Donation Match

A gift to Loaves & Fishes this week goes twice as far, as a generous donor has offered to match all gifts up to $10,000. Both cash and virtual food drive donations will be matched for anything received through Friday. The nonprofit that provides food to low-income families recently changed up their distribution method to keep everyone safe.

Great American Takeout

If one of your favorite local restaurants is having a rough time, today is the day to help. The Great American Takeout is a national campaign to encourage ordering from local restaurants on March 24. When you get your food, make sure to post a photo to Facebook with the hashtag #TheGreatAmericanTakeout.