Election Results | Cannabis Sales In Unincorporated DuPage | Unexpected Find During Construction

Election Results

The voters have spoken, deciding Governor J.B. Pritzker will face off this November against Republican state Senator Darren Bailey. In other unofficial election results, Democrat Alexi Giannoulis will compete against Republican Dan Brady for the Illinois Secretary of State position, a role opening up for the first time in 24 years with the retirement of Jesse White. Kathy Salvi has been named as the winner of the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Illinois, set to challenge Democrat incumbent Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

In local U.S. House races, Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau won the Republican primary for the 6th District. He’ll challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten who won the Democratic vote. The 11th District Republican primary has been called for Catalina Lauf. She’ll face Democrat incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Foster in the General Election. And in the DuPage County Chairman race, Republican Greg Hart has won the nomination, to challenge Democratic nominee Deb Conroy. The General Election will be held November 8.

Cannabis Sales in Unincorporated DuPage

On Tuesday, the DuPage County Board voted to begin the process to allow cannabis sales in unincorporated areas of DuPage County. The board directed the development committee and staff to start putting together a zoning and licensure program, which would both regulate and permit the operation of adult cannabis businesses. The board had previously voted in October 2019 to ban the businesses in unincorporated DuPage, but decided to revisit the topic

Unexpected Find During Downtown Construction

On Monday, construction crews in downtown Naperville unearthed an antique mineral water bottle, while they were doing some work on Jefferson Avenue. The orange-hued find was discovered under a small brick bridge structure as crews were excavating near a 110-year-old water main. Closer inspection found it to be a mineral water bottle that was manufactured in Germany in the 1800s. The executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, Danielle Tufano, says she has reached out to Naper Settlement to see if they might have use for it in a future display.