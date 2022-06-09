Election Judge Pay Hike | Summer Sculptures | Naperville Men On Bachelorette

Election Judge Pay Hike

Election judges in DuPage County will be getting a pay increase this year for the 2022 Primary Election on June 28. DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek announced that judges will see their salary nearly double, going from $130 to $250. Typically on Election Day a judge works about 15 hours, along with an extra hour the day before for set up. That means their pay is increasing from about $8 per hour to more than $15. The clerk’s office says this is the first increase to the base pay rate for DuPage election judges in decades. Those interested in applying can do so through the DuPage County Clerk’s website.

Summer Sculptures Now Downtown

Downtown Naperville will be “Cruising Into Summer” thanks to the arrival of its new summer sculptures. 16 pick up trucks have rolled onto the sidewalks, scattered throughout downtown. Each is sponsored by a business and sports a unique paint job. Part of the fun is finding them all, which can be done with the help of a map, available on the Downtown Naperville Alliance website. An official launch event for the sculptures will take place Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. The DNA will be at the corner of Jackson Avenue and Webster Street with a prize wheel, a chance to win one of two sand diggers, and giving away plastic construction hard hats while supplies last. That will also coincide with the annual Classic Car Show, held that day along the Riverwalk from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

New Playgrounds

The Naperville Park District is holding reopening celebrations for two renovated playgrounds. The first will be for Frontier Sports Complex at 3415 Book Road on Tuesday, June 14 at 5 p.m. The second will be at Kingshill Park at 4271 White Eagle Drive on Tuesday, June 21, also at 5 p.m. Resident input was factored into the redesign of both. The celebrations will feature a ribbon cutting, refreshments and giveaways.

Naperville Men On Bachelorette

Not one but two Naperville men will be hoping to find love on this season of ABC’s The Bachelorette. On Tuesday, the show announced that 31-year-old Mario, a personal trainer, and 28-year-old Termayne, a crypto guy, will vie for the heart of one of two women, alongside 30 other men. The bachelorettes this time around are Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. The show premieres July 11 at 7 p.m. on ABC.