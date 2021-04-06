Election Day | hub88 Acquisition | Added Metra Service

Election Day

Polls are open for the 2021 Consolidated General Election. Registered voters can head to the ballot box to cast votes for Naperville City Council, Naperville Park District, Districts 203 and 204 School Boards, and more. Polls close at 7 p.m. You can look up your registration status and polling location at either the DuPage or Will County website. NCTV17 will also provide live election day coverage starting at 8:30 p.m. tonight on air and online. You can also view NCTV17’s Meet the Candidates videos here to get to know who is on the ballot.

Hub88 Acquisition

Yesterday, 1871, a Chicago-based technology and entrepreneurship incubator, announced they have the intent to acquire the principal assets of hub88. Founded in 2018, hub88 is a tech accelerator, which offers businesses development resources, entrepreneur mentoring, and networking assistance. The Naperville nonprofit will merge with 1871, which is home to 450 tech startups, 300 growth stage companies, and 1,500 members. Hub88 has hosted several tech talks, created a 5G testing communications lab, and opened a Drone Interest Group among other accomplishments since 2018.

Metra Adding Service

Metra is adding four trains to the BNSF line that runs through Naperville. Starting April 12, there will be two additional morning inbound trains, one morning outbound train, and an afternoon outbound train. Metra cut weekday service by more than half during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is gradually restoring service as ridership increases.

Water Commission Appointment

Naperville City Councilwoman Patty Gustin will be appointed as the District 5 representative to the DuPage Water Commission at a virtual ceremony on April 13. Gustin will serve in the role through January 1, 2023 after Commissioner Rebecca Boyd-Obarski resigned on March 30. The commission’s primary purpose is to oversee the purchase of Lake Michigan water for supply to DuPage County municipalities.