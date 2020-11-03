Election Day | D203 Updated Learning | D204 Hybrid Plan

Election Day

Election Day is here and it’s not too late to register in Illinois if you haven’t done so. You can register at your polling location in DuPage or Will County by bringing two forms of ID and proof of residency. You can find your polling place and lookup if you’re already registered online. If you are in line at your polling place by 7 p.m. when the polls close, you will still be able to vote. You can also still vote by mail, but it’s recommended you bring your ballot to the post office in person, as it needs to be postmarked today and received by November 17.

NCTV17 Election Coverage Tonight

This will be an election like no other, with a record number of mail-in ballots already cast. Because of that and the time needed to count every vote, we anticipate that many races will not have a clear winner by the night’s end. NCTV17’s news team will monitor county election sites and local affiliate tabulations into the night. If a race is officially called by two different sources, we will share that information with you, with stipulation *projected winner, pending tally of all mail-in ballots. We will continue to follow races through the week to update how the counting process is progressing and bring you results.

D203 Updated Learning Plan

At last night’s board of education meeting, District 203 said they plan to bring early childhood students back to some in-person learning starting November 5. Full day preschool students will use an alternating day hybrid schedule. Elementary students will continue full remote learning, but transition back to the full day eLearning schedule instead of the ‘a.m.’ or ‘p.m.’ schedule. Junior high and high school students will continue with eLearning on a block schedule. Bringing in targeted and specialized students for some in-person learning will continue.

D203 Supports Firearm Storage Laws

The board also voted on the 2020 Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) resolutions. One resolution addresses gun storage. The school districts in Glen Ellyn and Carol Stream asked IASB to support and advocate for state legislation requiring gun owners to store firearms, whether they are loaded or unloaded, in a securely locked container if a person under 18 may access the weapon without permission. The IASB resolutions committee recommended not adopting this resolution. District 203 board members voted to support it.

D204 Updates Hybrid Plan

The hybrid learning schedule for Indian Prairie School District 204 high school students looks different from the one presented on October 5. The new schedule calls for students to be back in-person twice a week and then remote learn for other days, as opposed to two times in three months in the plan proposed last month. The district gathered with community stakeholders to create the hybrid plan, and considered several factors like health and safety practices, and transportation when formulating the new schedule. No start date for the high school plan was announced at last night’s school board meeting.