Election Day | D203 Meals | Shamrock Hunt

Election Day

Though many people across Naperville and the country are staying home and social distancing, it is still Election Day in Illinois. The polls will close to anyone not in line by 7 p.m. tonight. You can also still vote by mail as long as your ballot is postmarked by Election Day. While the state said they would take extra precautions with hand sanitizer and disinfectant, some voters took their own steps to be safe by wearing gloves, bringing their own pens, and wearing masks. The City of Naperville also recommends avoiding unnecessary contact, washing your hands before and after voting, and respecting others’ distance. You can find your polling place on the State Board of Elections website.

Student Meals

District 203 is also working with food service provider Aramark to put together grab and go meals for any student that needs one. Meal pickup is available over the next two weeks from 11 a.m. to noon on March 17, March 19, March 23, and March 25. Two days of meals will be provided each day, with three provided on March 25. Pickup locations are Naperville Central High School, Jefferson Junior High, and Scott Elementary School.

D203 Meeting

At last night’s meeting, District 203 school board members approved multiple policies. They decided to fully abate the 2019 debt service tax levy, saving an average homeowner of a $410,000 home $70. Also, in the 2020-2021 school year, a 1.9% enrollment increase is expected, so the board approved hiring an additional 23 staff members.

St. Patrick’s Day Fun

Some Naperville residents are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day safely by doing a Shamrock Hunt. As a fun way to get out of the house, participating families have put up a picture of a shamrock in a window of their home. Kids can then walk through the neighborhood and search for the different shamrocks along the way.

Tom Brown Obituary

And finally, we remember Naperville native Tom Brown, who died at his home in Sonoma California on February 27. Brown was an influential resident who was instrumental in designing the Riverwalk and a member of the Greene family, who built the Greene Farm Barn. He was 88 years old.