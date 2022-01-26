Edward Resumes Elective Surgeries | Andrew’s Garden Closing | New NCC Head Coach

Edward Resumes Elective Surgeries

Now that COVID-19 numbers are beginning to decline in our area, Edward Hospital in Naperville is bringing back elective surgeries into its rotation. On December 30, Governor J.B. Pritzker had asked hospitals across the state to delay non-emergency surgeries, in the midst of the post-holiday COVID-19 surge. Edward Hospital saw its highest number of inpatients with COVID-19 on January 13, with 123. Currently the hospital is treating 74 patients with COVID-19. Available data shows that of those, 29 are fully vaccinated, 29 are not vaccinated and two are partially vaccinated.

Andrew’s Garden Closing

Andrew’s Garden will be closing its Naperville location. In a post on Facebook, the owners announced the decision “with some sadness, but lots of determination to get up again even stronger.” Their Wheaton location remains open. The owners said they would still have a presence in Naperville, delivering flowers to the area and working with local businesses for special events and design classes.

$10 Million Grant Program

Yesterday the DuPage County Board voted to partner with the DuPage Foundation to implement and manage a $10.6 million grant program. This effort will distribute the monies received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to local nonprofit service organizations helping to deal with the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds in the ARPA grant program will be disbursed over the next five years. Applications for the grant are expected to open up in spring 2022.

Payton Steps Down

Naperville Central alum Sean Payton announced yesterday that he will be stepping away as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Hired in 2006, Payton has won over 150 games in his career, including Super Bowl 44 in 2009. After 16 seasons with the Saints, the former Redhawk wants to focus on his health and spend time with his family.

Spencer To Be NCC Head Coach

North Central College announced this morning that Brad Spencer will be named the 26th head coach for the Cardinal football program. After 20 years with North Central, six as head coach, two Stagg bowl appearances, and the 2019 Division III National Championship, Jeff Thorne is leaving the program to join the staff at Western Michigan University. A 2004 NCC graduate, Spencer has been a member of the coaching staff for 18 seasons including the last six as the teams Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach.