Edward Mandating Vaccines | NUEA/D203 Tentative Agreement | Ben & Jerry’s

Edward Mandating Vaccines

Edward-Elmhurst Health, which includes Edward Hospital, is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all its employees, physicians, volunteers, instructors, and students. Medical and religious exemptions will be granted. Vaccinations need to be completed by October 25. Yesterday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially approved the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older.

NUEA/D203 Tentative Agreement

The Naperville Unit Education Association (NUEA) and Naperville School District 203 have reached a tentative agreement following yesterday’s mediation session. NUEA and District 203 have been in negotiations for a multi-year contract since January. The two main issues that had been preventing an agreement were salary and FMLA. NUEA, which represents 1,500 District 203 educators, had filed an intent to strike and would have been able to do so as early as August 25. NUEA President Dan Iverson said they are not considering that at the moment. Both NUEA members and the District 203 school board have to formally approve the tentative agreement, which will take place over the next couple of weeks.

DSCC Driver Shortage

The DuPage Senior Citizens Council (DSCC) is asking for help from volunteers. They currently have a shortage of drivers needed to deliver meals to homebound and isolated seniors in DuPage County. Due to COVID, DSCC is delivering additional meals to provide backup food in case of emergencies. Details to sign up for the volunteering opportunity can be found on the DSCC’s website.

Raksha Bandhan

Hindu community members celebrated community bonds and showed appreciation for first responders for this year’s Raksha Bandhan. The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) Naperville-Aurora chapter met with Naperville police and fire department personnel Monday to give them traditional rakhi wristbands as thanks for their service. Raksha Bandhan loosely translates to “Protection Connection,” and is also known as “Universal Oneness Day.” The festival celebrates the bond between brother and sister, from a personal to a societal level. HSS Naperville-Aurora has celebrated the occasion by thanking first responders with Rakhi bands since 2008.

Ben & Jerry’s Opening Date

Naperville will have its very own Ben & Jerry’s shop in the downtown area. The ice cream store will open its doors this Friday, offering more than 30 ice cream flavors, waffle cones, milkshakes, sundaes, pints, and ice cream cakes. You can stop by 120 Water Street from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.