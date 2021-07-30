Edward in Top 10 | Former Resident at Capitol Riot | Fine Art Fair

Edward Hospital in Top 10

Edward Hospital made the top 10 list of best hospitals in Illinois. Edward ranked at number 8 in the U.S. News & World Reports’ annual list. The publication evaluated 208 hospitals in the state and Edward is one of 26 to make it on the regional list. The number one hospital in Illinois is Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Former Resident at Capitol Riot

A former Naperville resident has been found in connection with the Capitol riot that happened on January 6. According to documents from the U.S. Department of Justice, Anthony Antonio had an Illinois driver’s license with a Naperville address in 2020. Documents say a witness heard he left Naperville and moved in with his parents in Delaware. That is where he was arrested. Antonio is facing five charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct. His next court date is August 5.

Riverwalk Fine Art Fair

The Riverwalk Fine Art Fair will be back in person after going virtual last year. The event, hosted by the Naperville Art League, will feature over 100 national and international artists in their juried show. Artists selling paintings, jewelry, photography, and more will be in Downtown Naperville. The art fair will be held September 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Park District Program Guide

The Naperville Park District’s autumn program guide will be available in digital form starting August 4. The guide includes special events like Wonderful World of Wheels and Halloween Happening, as well as new programs like 3D print and design. Residents can register online starting August 9, and nonresidents on August 12.