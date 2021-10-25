Edward Hospital Recognized | D204 Boundary Protest | Safety Town Trick Or Treat

Edward Hospital Recognized

Edward Hospital in Naperville is among America’s 100 best hospitals for cardiac care, according to Healthgrades, a resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. The award is granted every year after evaluating nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions. Edward Hospital received this recognition for demonstrating exceptional quality of care. Elmhurst Hospital, also a part of the Edward-Elmhurst Health system, was also named among the top 100.

D204 Boundary Change Protest

Parents and families who send their kids to Welch Elementary and Neuqua Valley High School gathered to protest Indian Prairie School District 204‘s proposed boundary adjustment plans on Saturday. The boundary committee is currently considering two concepts known as “Concept #1” and “Concept #3. In Concept #1, homes north of 87th Street would be reassigned to Owen Elementary and eventually Waubonsie Valley High School. Two major concerns for parents are the lack of walkability to school and students being less encouraged to take part in after school activities. The next boundary committee meeting is October 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Still Middle School.

Community Engagement Series

On Wednesday Naperville Public Library is giving residents the chance to get to know community leaders. Councilmen Ian Holzhauer and Benny White from the Naperville City Council will be at the 95th Street Library to give people a chance to learn about current city projects and council members’ priorities. Seating is limited, and the library encourages anyone interested to register in advance on the library’s website.

Safety Town Trick-or-Treat

After a year off due to COVID, the annual Safety Town Trick-or-Treat made a comeback over the weekend. Kids came dressed up and ready to receive candy and other treats from around 22 vendors in the small town. The trick-or-treat event also accepted non-perishable food items to be donated to Naperville non-profit, Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

