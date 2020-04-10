Edward Hospital COVID-19 Update | Memorial Field | Jaycees Food Drive

Three COVID-19 Deaths at Edward Hospital

Three patients at Edward Hospital died of COVID-19 in the past 48 hours, including a Cook County man in his 30s. That brings the number to seven COVID-19 deaths and 56 current confirmed COVID-19 patients at Edward Hospital, though 71 patients have been treated and discharged. In Naperville, there are 113 confirmed cases, based on the 78 in DuPage County’s part of the city and the 35 in the section of Will County. DuPage has 931 total cases and 34 deaths, while Will County has 1,012 cases and 44 deaths.

Executive Order

Mayor Steve Chirico signed a new executive order yesterday, which will cut quarterly commuter parking permit fees in half for the third quarter of 2020. The order is effective immediately and is one of several other executive orders designed to provide financial relief to residents and businesses in recent weeks.

Park District New Names

At last night’s Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners meeting, the board officially changed the names of two park district sites. Knoch Park will now be known as Memorial Field in honor of young Naperville community members who have died, but contributed to the district’s baseball programs. And the plaza at Frontier Sports Complex will officially be known as 95th Street Community Plaza, though the site has been unofficially referred to as that for quite some time.

Centennial Beach

In other park district news, Centennial Beach is pushing back their opening day, hoping for a Father’s Day weekend kickoff. Though the beach normally opens up on Memorial Day weekend, the stay-at-home order has changed the opening date to June 20. That date could still be adjusted, depending on health and government guidelines.

Jaycees Food Drive

The Naperville Jaycees, Oswald’s Pharmacy, and Men in Black Pest Control services are hosting a food drive today and tomorrow outside Oswald’s. Food, supplies, and clothing can be dropped off in front of the store, or removed from your trunk to help those in need. A list of needed supplies are available on the Naperville Jaycees website.