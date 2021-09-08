Edward-Elmhurst, NorthShore Merger | D203 Contract Approved | Senior Of The Year

Edward-Elmhurst, NorthShore Merger

Edward-Elmhurst Health and NorthShore University HealthSystem are merging. The two health systems announced the news today, saying the deal should be closed later this year. The newly formed group will include 25,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians, nine hospitals and over 300 ambulatory facilities, covering an area of more than 4.2 million residents. NorthShore president and CEO J.P. Gallagher will head the new group as president and CEO. Current president and CEO of Edward-Elmhurst Health, Mary Lou Mastro, will join the executive team of the new group while continuing to serve as CEO of the Edward-Elmhurst region.

D203 Contract Approved

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education has approved a new four-year contract with the district’s teachers union. The approval went through at last night’s D203 board meeting. The district and the Naperville Unit Education Association (NUEA) had been working to reach an agreement since January. The new contract features pay increases, additional sick days for the current school year, and increased family leave time, as well as a one-time $1,000 bonus.

Commuter Parking

Last night Naperville City Council took a first look at a proposed ordinance amending city code that regulates commuter parking lots. Staff is recommending an increase in daily fee parking spaces instead of the traditional quarterly permits, which have a long wait list for access. A decision on this topic could come later this month.

Senior of the Year Awards

The Naperville Senior Task Force has named Lynette Nelson and Ned Bacon as the winners of the city’s Senior of the Year awards. They highlight how engaged the Naperville community is and how valued its seniors are. The winners received recognition at a reception and an awards presentation both held last night at the Naperville Municipal Center. Organizers say Nelson and Bacon were selected for their experience with volunteering and getting involved in the community.

