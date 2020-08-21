Edward-Elmhurst COVID-19 Testing | NEF Help | LWVN Car Parade

Edward-Elmhurst COVID-19 Testing Locations

Edward-Elmhurst Health is offering COVID-19 testing at nine of their outpatient labs starting August 23. Two are available in Naperville at the Edward Hospital Lab and Edward-Elmhurst Health Center. The drive-up testing site in Warrenville will close tomorrow. Patients need an order from their Edward-Elmhurst doctor to utilize the testing facilities.

Kid Booster Crisis Fund

The Naperville Education Foundation reminds families that financial assistance is available through their Kid Booster Crisis Fund. The foundation notes some families may be facing unanticipated childcare costs since District 203 is starting the school year remotely. The fund is used for families who don’t have access to any other financial assistance.

League of Women Voters Car Parade

The League of Women Voters of Naperville is commemorating the centennial of women’s suffrage with a car parade tomorrow. Model T cars will make their way around Downtown Naperville and members of the group will be dressed as suffragists. The event is from 2 to 3 p.m.

Car Scavenger Hunt

The Exchange Club of Naperville is hosting their first ever “Around Naperville” Car Scavenger Hunt tomorrow. The start and finish will be at the Up North Ale House, where around 20 clues will be passed out. Prizes are awarded to first place, best-decorated car, and the organization or group with the most attendees. Tickets are $30 per car the day of the scavenger hunt. The event is a fundraiser for the organization’s Prevention of Child Abuse programs.