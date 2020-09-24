Early Voting Starts | Increased Police Presence | Heroic Fire Rescue

Early Voting Starts

Early in-person voting starts today in DuPage and Will counties. Voters lined up early to cast their ballots at the DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton. The DuPage County Clerk says wait times there are already over an hour, and expected to stay as such throughout the day. Will County voters can cast their ballots at the Will County Clerk’s Office at 302 N. Chicago Street in Joliet. The Will County site is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and DuPage County is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Both counties will offer extended hours starting October 19, when additional early voting sites will open. Today is also the first day mail-in ballots will be sent out to voters who have requested them.

Increased Police Presence

The Naperville Police Department has increased its police presence in downtown Naperville, in light of yesterday’s grand jury announcement in the Breonna Taylor case. The department noted in a statement that there is no indication that Naperville is being targeted, adding, “we are simply taking these actions out of an abundance of caution.”

Naperville Neighbors United

Last night Naperville Neighbors United hosted part three of their series focused on resources for the community. The latest event featured nonprofits, as well as school districts 203 and 204. They discussed the tribulations the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, as well as how they navigated through it and pivoted for the future. Community members also had the chance to ask the panel some questions. Each group discussed resources that could help families, The full video of the meeting with that information can be found on the Naperville Neighbors United Facebook page.

Postseasons Extended

The IHSA has extended the postseason for golf and cross county, adding sectionals. Sectional tournaments for boys and girls golf will take place October 12 to 17, and sectionals for boys and girls cross country will run October 29 to 31. The IHSA says the decision was made after seeing success in safely conducting those two sports.

Heroic Fire Rescue

And finally, a courageous rescue story out of neighboring Lisle. Lisle Police Officer Bill Wise was the first to arrive on the scene of a fire in the 2700 block of Wayfaring Lane, just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday. After hearing a 14-year-old boy was trapped in the basement, he tried to go in but was overcome by flames and smoke. Rushing to the back, he was able to clear access to a window well and pull the teen to safety. Both were treated at the scene. Wise was taken to the hospital for additional treatment and later released.

