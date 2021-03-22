Early Voting | Porter Moser | JoJo’s Shake Bar

Early Voting

DuPage and Will counties have expanded their early voting locations for the April 6 consolidated election. Here in Naperville, DuPage County residents can vote at the Islamic Center of Naperville on 75th Street, and the Municipal Center. Will County residents can cast their vote at the 95th Street Library and the Public Works building. You can find voting hours and additional information on the Will County and DuPage County clerk websites.

Online Petition Calls For Expanded Attendance

An online petition is calling for high schools that are part of the DuPage Valley Conference to allow students, particularly seniors graduating this spring, to attend games. The Naperville Sun reports a Waubonsie Valley High School senior, Audrey Young, and two other students have started a petition in response to the DuPage Valley Conference’s decision not to allow student spectators at outdoor events, including football games. The Illinois High School Association set a 20% capacity of spectators at outdoor events, but didn’t state who is or isn’t allowed to get tickets. At the time of this recording the online petition has nearly 1,900 signatures.

Porter Moser

Naperville natives Porter Moser, Tom Welch and the Loyola-Chicago men’s basketball team are heading back to the Sweet 16. After defeating Georgia Tech and Illinois over the weekend, the Ramblers advance to face Oregon State on Saturday. Coach Moser hopes to lead his team to the school’s second Final Four appearance in the last three NCAA Tournaments.

JoJo’s Shake Bar

There’s a sweet addition coming to Downtown Naperville. Chicago-based JoJo’s Shake Bar will bring their Biggie Shakes this summer to 5 Jackson Avenue, right next to Jackson Avenue Pub. Known for their shakes, JoJo’s also offers burgers, deli sandwiches, and adult beverages.

