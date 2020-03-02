Early Voting | National Sportsmanship Day | State Swim Meet

Early Voting

Early voting is underway for DuPage County and Will County residents, but you can now go to other locations besides their clerk’s office to cast their vote for the March 17 elections. And in Naperville, community members can go to the Municipal Center to cast their vote through March 16. You can vote through the week and weekend, but times vary for each location so be sure to check out each county’s website for voting information.

Naper Pride Outspoken Event

Naper Pride hosted a LGBTQ+ storytelling event, Outspoken, at Downtown Naperville’s Empire Burgers and Brew on Friday. Seven storytellers took the stage to share their personal narrative with the crowd. The organization said this was an important event since it’s the first LGBTQ+ night they’ve been able to host in Naperville.

National Sportsmanship Day

The Naperville Park District will be observing National Sportsmanship Day tomorrow. The district’s board passed a resolution promoting good sportsmanship at their latest meeting. National Sportsmanship Day is observed on the first Tuesday of March, and promotes sportsmanship between players, coaches, and everyone else participating in sports.

State Swim Meet

Congratulations to our local swimmers and divers who competed at the state boys swim meet in Evanston this weekend. Waubonsie Valley finished in fifth place as a team, the second straight top five finish for the Warriors. Senior Aayush Deshpande, who finished second in the 200 IM and third in the 100-yard butterfly, led the Warrior charge. Naperville North junior Grant Bochenski took third in the 100-yard freestyle but Connor Boyle from Neuqua Valley stole the show with two state championship medals. The junior won both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle, helping the Wildcats finish in ninth place as a team.

