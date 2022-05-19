Early Voting Begins | KidsMatter Vice President Arrested | Garden Plots Open House

Early Voting Begins Today

Early voting for the 2022 General Primary Election begins today in both DuPage and Will counties. DuPage residents can start casting their ballots at the DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton. This marks the county’s first use of its new paper ballot system. Early voting will run at the fairgrounds on weekdays and Saturdays through June 11, with Sundays added beginning June 19. Will County residents can begin voting today at the Will County Clerk’s office located at 302 N. Chicago St in downtown Joliet. Voting will be open there through June 27, with weekend and evening times to be added starting June 18. More locations will be open in both counties on June 13. Further information can be found on the DuPage and Will County Clerk websites.

KidsMatter Vice President Arrested

On Wednesday, KidsMatter vice president Erich Kroll was arrested by the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. A search warrant was executed at his home following an investigation by the Sheriff Office’s Digital Forensic Investigation Unit. Their examination of Kroll’s electronic devices turned up child pornography files. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin did clarify in a statement that the charges are in no way connected to Kroll’s work with KidsMatter, a Naperville based nonprofit focused on youth services. Kroll is currently being held on $150,000 bond and his next court date is set for June 18.

Garden Plots Open House

Last night the Naperville Park District held its second open house at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots to get public feedback on potential improvements for the site. About 30 people came out to look at two new concepts. Both designs feature structures for shade as well as picnic tables for gardeners to sit and take a break. They also include no-till sections to allow gardeners the ability to amend their plots without getting plowed over, and early/late sections to extend the growing season with crops that can weather the cold. The one difference between the designs was the placement of handicapped accessible raised boxes. The park district has an online survey open through May 27 to allow those not able to attend to weigh in. The district will take all the feedback to come up with a proposed plan for the site which the park board will review this summer.

Schlotzsky’s Grand Opening

Schlotzsky’s restaurant will hold a grand opening celebration at its first Illinois location tomorrow, Friday May 20th, at 3056 Anna Marie Lane in Naperville. The Texas-based chain that serves a variety of sandwiches, pizza, and fresh salads will offer buy one, get one free on all entrees from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The first 100 guests will also receive a Loaded VIP Swag Bag, which includes a voucher for buy one, get one free entrees for a year.