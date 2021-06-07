DuPage Vaccine Statistics | District 203 Graduation | Naperville SoulFest

DuPage Vaccine Statistics

More than half of DuPage County residents are fully vaccinated according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). At 50.27%, DuPage County ranks first among Illinois counties for residents being fully vaccinated. Will County is at 40.82% of residents being fully vaccinated. To date, 42.48% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

District 203 Graduation

Naperville School District 203 high school seniors can officially call themselves graduates. The Class of 2021 from Naperville Central and Naperville North walked across the stage yesterday at each of their commencement ceremonies. Masks, capacity limits, and other safety precautions were in place.

Naperville Salute

Tickets go on sale today for The Naperville Salute. The event will feature local entertainment, food, and family fun events at Rotary Hill from July 2-3 and will conclude with fireworks July 4 at Frontier Park. Tickets are available on Naperville Salute’s website, and proceeds from the event will benefit Naperville Responds for Veterans.

Naperville SoulFest

The inaugural Naperville SoulFest took place on Saturday at Naper Settlement. The event was meant to celebrate African-American culture through food and music. More than 80 vendors provided food, African attire, jewelry, and more. Organizers said they plan to make Naperville SoulFest an annual event.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!