DuPage Sheriff Sued | Council Candidate Forum | Holiday Celebrations

DuPage County Sheriff Sued

A Chicago woman along with the ACLU is preemptively suing DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick prior to serving a 30-day DUI sentence from a 2016 offense. Christine Finnigan is a recovering opioid abuser who has been successful in treating addiction with methodone for over a year. The county jail does not provide that medication to inmates, and Finnigan argues a “cold turkey” withdrawal from methodone will be painful and could put her in danger of relapse upon her release. A court hearing is scheduled for February 19.

City Council Candidate Forum

The League of Women Voters of Naperville is hosting a candidate forum on March 9 for those running for Naperville City Council. All 11 candidates who submitted paperwork for the election have been invited to take part. The event is free but you must register in advance to watch over Zoom. If the Zoom meeting room exceeds capacity, you can watch the event live on the League’s Facebook page. You can also submit a question for consideration by emailing lwvnaperville@gmail.com.

Agricultural Lab Grant

The Naperville Heritage Society has received a $749,700 grant to help create Naper Settlement’s Agricultural Lab. The proposed lab will be within the Agricultural Interpretive Center, a new STEM-focused building on the settlement campus that will showcase Naperville’s farming history, and how those beginnings shaped the city.

King Cakes for Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is coming up on Tuesday. To celebrate local bakeries are gearing up to make some traditional treats. Great Harvest and Cinnaholic are making the purple, gold, and green King Cakes. Other bakeries like DeEtta’s are prepared to make paczkis, a traditional filled Polish pastry. Pre-ordering is recommended.

Lunar New Year

Today is also the Lunar New Year! Pacifica Square on Route 59 is hosting a celebration as well as a ribbon-cutting for the Park to Shop food court. The festivities start at 3 p.m. today to help ring in the Year of the Ox.