DuPage Referendum Questions | Small Business Relief | Treehouse Tower

DuPage Referendum Questions

Voters will not be asked whether the DuPage County Recorder’s office should be merged with that of the DuPage County Clerk. At yesterday’s DuPage County Board meeting the group voted against putting a referendum on that topic on the ballot, after a study showed savings from a merger would not be as sizable as anticipated. Board members did vote to put three other non-binding referendum questions on the November 2020 General Election ballot. Those are: “Shall DuPage County continue to consider financial support of law enforcement and public safety its top budgeting priority?”; “In order to fight the spread of COVID-19, shall DuPage County obtain a stockpile of personal protective equipment for distribution to nursing homes, first responders, health care providers, and at risk communities who are not otherwise able to obtain personal protective equipment?”; and “Shall DuPage County continue to fund and support training methods that decrease the risk of injury to officers and suspects for local law enforcement agencies?” The election will be held Tuesday, November 3.

Small Business Relief

The DuPage County Board has also expanded their small business relief program. Yesterday the group voted to remove restrictions that would prohibit businesses or independent contractors who had already received assistance from other grant or loan programs from applying to the Reinvest DuPage Program. DuPage County businesses with fewer than 15 full-time employees and less than $1.5 million in annual revenues can apply to receive grants of up to $15,000. Applications can be found on the Choose DuPage website.

Fall Sports Postponed

The first two Power 5 conferences have officially postponed their 2020 fall sports season, including football, in hopes of playing in the spring of 2021. The Big Ten and the Pac 12 made the announcement yesterday afternoon following a vote from Big Ten presidents and chancellors. The decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of student athletes, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There are dozens of Naperville area athletes on Big Ten and Pac 12 fall athletics rosters across the Midwest who will now have to wait until the spring of 2021 at the earliest to compete.

Treehouse Tower

The Fox Valley Mall has a new addition. Treehouse Tower has taken root in the mall’s Center Park. It features an 850 square foot overlook platform, a spiral staircase to get you to and from the view, and two crosswalks on its second level. There’s also a stage at its base, with color changing LED lights in the branches above. The tower is phase two of the mall’s Center Park project.

