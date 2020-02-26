DuPage Recorder/Clerk Consolidation Study | Candidate Forum | A Pint For Kim

DuPage County Recorder/Clerk Consolidation Study

The DuPage County Board voted to conduct a study on consolidating the county recorder’s office with the county clerk’s office. The study will focus on the potential cost savings of merging the two offices, as well as suggesting how they could best consolidate. Some opposed the decision, saying the study would be premature, as it will be presented before voters receive the question about consolidation in a referendum on the November ballot. Others argued that having that information before the election could help better inform voters. The study will be presented sometime this summer.

Candidate Forum:

Last night, Republican candidates for the 6th Congressional District and Democratic candidates for Illinois’ 41st Representative District took part in a forum put on by the League of Women Voters Naperville. Jeanne Ives and Jay Kinzler answered questions about climate change, immigration, and gun safety. The winner of that primary will contest Democratic incumbent Sean Casten in November. Democratic candidates Denika McMillen and Janet Yang Rohr then took the dais to discuss things like budget responsibility and election security. The winner of that primary will go up against Republican incumbent Grant Wehrli. Primaries for both elections will be held on March 17.

Identity Theft Suspect Sought:

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an identity theft case. Police are looking for this woman who used a stolen credit card to make a nearly $300 purchase at a Banana Republic in Schaumburg on November 25 of last year. The same woman went on to buy more than $3,500 of goods at Bob’s Furniture in Schaumburg on December 5, and attempted to open an account at Menards in Cicero with the victim’s identity. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006.

A Pint for Kim:

A local woman has inspired hundreds to come out and give blood. A Pint for Kim was launched in honor of Kimberley Sanford, a Naperville woman with terminal cancer. During treatment at Edward Hospital in January, she received more than 40 blood and plasma transfusions. As a way to give back, her family is on a mission to inspire 100,000 blood donations in 2020. On March 8 they’re holding their inaugural “A Pint for Kim” Blood Drive & Raffle at Iron Gate Motor Condos from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can either donate blood at the event, or provide proof that you’ve donated at another drive recently to get tickets to bid on raffle items. Time slots are available on the drive’s website, or you can walk-in and donate.

